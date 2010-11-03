Mayer, Kushnerov, Kinsley Elected to Goleta School Board

Two incumbents win re-election, and newcomer Pam Kinsley edges out contender Tammy Merritt

Three candidates vying for three spots on the Goleta Union School District board made the grade in Tuesday’s election.

With all precincts reporting, incumbent Richard Mayer came out on top, receiving 7,698 votes, or 27.25 percent of the vote.

Incumbent board president Valerie Kushnerov also will be back on the dais after garnering 7,244 votes, or 25.64 percent of the vote.

Meanwhile, retired teacher Pam Kinsley edged out fellow contender and teacher Tammy Merritt for the third open seat. Kinsley received 6,728 votes, or 23.81 percent of the vote, to Merritt’s 6,451 votes, or 22.83 percent.

