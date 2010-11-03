Cunningham, Bertrando Retain Seats on Goleta Water District Board

Incumbents Jack Cunningham and Bert Bertrando retained their seats on the Goleta Water District board in Tuesday’s election.
Cunningham has been on the board for 14 years, and Bertrando was running for a second four-year term.
They were challenged by community volunteer Bruce Wallach and retired librarian Ken Warfield, who serves on the Isla Vista Recreation and Park District board.
Cunningham jumped into the lead with 8,857 votes, or 33.99 percent. Bertrando and Warfield followed with 7,175 votes, or 27.54 percent, and 5,930 votes, or 22.76 percent, respectively. Wallach trailed with 4,017 votes, 15.42 percent.
