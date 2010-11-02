HyperSolar of Santa Barbara Names New Director of Technology

Santa Barbara-based HyperSolar Inc., the developer of a breakthrough technology that magnifies the power of the sun to significantly increase the power output of solar cells, has announced the appointment of Martin Adams as director of technology.

Adams brings 35 years of experience in developing emerging technologies in the areas of lighting design and prototyping to create innovative, cost-effective solutions and products.

In this role, Adams assumes responsibility for the design and engineering of HyperSolar’s innovative thin optical layer, designed to reduce the number of solar cells required in a typical solar module by delivering multiple times the normal sunlight of standard cells.

“We’re delighted that a seasoned professional like Martin recognized the importance of HyperSolar’s unique technology and has agreed to join our team,” said Tim Young, CEO of HyperSolar. “His extensive experience in delivering commercial-ready products and in-depth knowledge of photonics and optics will help accelerate the company’s development efforts and entry into the commercial marketplace.”

Before joining HyperSolar, Adams enjoyed a long career in the automotive industry developing innovative lighting elements and systems for Delphi Corp. and Trialon Corp. The results of his work were used by global design centers for incorporation into cars manufactured throughout the world on Six Sigma production lines.

Additionally, Adams used his well-rounded design and engineering skills to accelerate the testing and production cycles of numerous automotive illumination applications.

