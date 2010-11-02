Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 7:26 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Business

HyperSolar of Santa Barbara Names New Director of Technology

Martin Adams brings 35 years of experience in development, design and engineering

By Jerry Schranz | November 2, 2010 | 12:25 p.m.

Santa Barbara-based HyperSolar Inc., the developer of a breakthrough technology that magnifies the power of the sun to significantly increase the power output of solar cells, has announced the appointment of Martin Adams as director of technology.

Adams brings 35 years of experience in developing emerging technologies in the areas of lighting design and prototyping to create innovative, cost-effective solutions and products.

In this role, Adams assumes responsibility for the design and engineering of HyperSolar’s innovative thin optical layer, designed to reduce the number of solar cells required in a typical solar module by delivering multiple times the normal sunlight of standard cells.

“We’re delighted that a seasoned professional like Martin recognized the importance of HyperSolar’s unique technology and has agreed to join our team,” said Tim Young, CEO of HyperSolar. “His extensive experience in delivering commercial-ready products and in-depth knowledge of photonics and optics will help accelerate the company’s development efforts and entry into the commercial marketplace.”

Before joining HyperSolar, Adams enjoyed a long career in the automotive industry developing innovative lighting elements and systems for Delphi Corp. and Trialon Corp. The results of his work were used by global design centers for incorporation into cars manufactured throughout the world on Six Sigma production lines.

Additionally, Adams used his well-rounded design and engineering skills to accelerate the testing and production cycles of numerous automotive illumination applications.

— Jerry Schranz is a publicist.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 