Fuss, Lurie, Kirkhart Elected to Montecito Union School Board
It was a tight race among newcomers, with no incumbents running
By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Intern |
| November 3, 2010 | 3:01 a.m.
Deborah Fuss, Gwyn Lurie and Mary Kirkhart won a tight race Tuesday for three spots on the Montecito Union School District board.
Ted Urschel also ran for a seat, with no incumbents seeking re-election.
Fuss led with 1,423 votes, or 28.9 percent.
Lurie secured 1,250 votes, or 25.39 percent, followed by Kirkhart with 1,143 votes, or 23.21 percent, and Urschel with 1,073 votes, or 21.79 percent.
