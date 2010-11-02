Open House Planned at Lookout Beach Park

The conversion includes two cabin-style trailers that will provide unique, affordable coastal overnight accommodations. These cabin-trailers look like small cabins, with front porches, peaked metal roofs and cedar siding, and are similar to those now used at El Capital Canyon Resort on the Gaviota coast.

County Parks is converting a nonpublic area on the eastern end of the park that is currently the site of a doublewide trailer, previously a ranger residence.

Join the Summerland Citizen Association and Santa Barbara County Parks at a community open house from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 at Lookout Beach Park to review new amenities and its configuration options.

