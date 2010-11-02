‘Pianos on State’ Bringing Music to Downtown Santa Barbara

Pianos on State is a collaborative musical experiment coinciding with the 2010 New Noise Music Festival & Conference. Pianos will be placed this Thursday through Sunday, Nov. 4-7, at The Arlington Theatre, The Granada, the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, the MTD Transit Station, Paseo Nuevo and the India House Bazaar.

Pianos will be available for musical exploration, impromptu expression and planned performances morning, afternoon and evening during the weekend, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. per piano. Amateur and professional musicians alike will be scheduled to perform, and the public is invited to sit down and play during nonscheduled hours.

The start of Pianos on State will coincide with the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization’s 1st Thursday event on Nov. 4.

Pianos on State, a collaboration project between multiple non profit organizations, will initiate awareness for the second annual Instrument 4 SB Youth on Dec. 31 at The Granada for the Santa Barbara Symphony’s New Year’s Eve on the Red Carpet event.

Collecting instruments and musical equipment for disbursement through the school district and other arts nonprofit organizations, last year’s instrument drive raised more than $15,000 worth of equipment and instruments. All six pianos from Pianos on State will be donated to local nonprofit organizations and schools.

“It’s been phenomenal to see the overwhelming spirit of collaboration among a wide variety of nonprofits that have come together to make the Pianos on State project a reality,” said Ginny Brush, executive director of the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission. “It’s heartwarming to think the effect this project will have in providing musical opportunities free to the public downtown and to those students and nonprofits that will benefit from the donation on instruments at the end of the project.”

For more information, contact Philip Gilley at 805.613.7308 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Jeff Theimer represents New Noise Music Foundation.