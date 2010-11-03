Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 7:09 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Early Returns Show Measures S and T Failing, Measures Q and R Passing, Capps Leading

Preliminary results put show Assembly candidate Mike Stoker in the lead, as well as challengers for SBCC's Board of Trustees

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | updated logo 10 p.m. | November 3, 2010 | 12:29 a.m.

Santa Barbara County’s preliminary election results, as of about 10 p.m. Tuesday with 42.45 percent of precincts reporting, showed Measure S failing, with more than 60 percent of voters opposing it.

The countywide sales tax measure would fund a new jail, custody operations and recidivism prevention programs, and it requires a two-thirds vote to pass.

All vote results are preliminary, so check back with Noozhawk throughout the night and early Wednesday morning for updated election returns.

Measures Q and R were both passing by wide margins. The bond measures would provide a combined $110 million in funding for the Santa Barbara School District’s elementary and secondary schools.

Santa Barbara’s Measure T, which would ban marijuana dispensaries, was failing, with 59.15 percent of voters against it so far.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, was leading her challengers with 53.36 percent of the vote, with Republican Tom Watson trailing at 42.85 percent. Independent John Hager was in third with 2.56 percent of the vote, and Libertarian Darrell Stafford had received 1.16 percent.

Republican Mike Stoker held a slight advantage over Democrat Das Williams, receiving 50.44 percent and 29.33 percent of the votes, respectively.

Goleta City Council incumbents Roger Aceves and Michael Bennett were leading, with Paula Perotte coming in third to round out the three open seats. In the Carpinteria City Council race, the leaders were incumbents Gregg Carty, Brad Stein and Al Clark.

Newcomers seem poised to take over at least part of SBCC’s Board of Trustees, as Peter Hasland, Marty Blum, Joe Dobbs and Lisa Macker were leading — with Dobbs the only incumbent.

Santa Barbara school board incumbent Kate Parker was leading slightly with 29.73 percent of the vote, with newcomer Monique Limon in a close second with 29.19 percent for the two open seats. Dean Nevins was in third at 21.12 percent, and Loren Mason had 19.76 percent.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

