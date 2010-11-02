Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 7:20 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Providence Hall to Host High School Preview Day

Prospective students are invited to spend Nov. 15 on campus

By Elaine Rottman | November 2, 2010 | 6:18 p.m.

Junior high school students are invited to spend Monday, Nov. 15, at Providence Hall, a grades 9 through 12 private high school in Santa Barbara.

Seventh- and eighth-grade students can experience mini-classes while meeting teachers; learn about sports, music, theater, art and other activities; eat lunch in the park with current students; and take part in student-led worship while discovering what their high school experience could be at classical college preparatory high school in the Christian tradition.

Founded in 2007, Providence Hall is fully accredited by the Western Association of Schools & Colleges. Students compete in CIF athletics.

The school admits students regardless of race, religion or national origin. Financial aid is available.

Providence Hall meets on a historic downtown Santa Barbara campus, shared with the Notre Dame School, at 33 E. Micheltorena St.

For more information and to register for Providence Preview Day, click here or call Providence Hall at 805.962.4400.

— Elaine Rottman is the director of advancement for Providence Hall.

