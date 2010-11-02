Red Cross ‘Ride for Red’ Tour Stops in Santa Barbara

Local cyclists will lead the team as they depart for the final leg of the tour

The first-ever “Ride for Red,” a 4,000-kilometer international bike tour benefiting the American and Canadian Red Cross, will depart at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3 on the last leg of its journey led by local members of the Plus 3 Network from the American Red Cross-Santa Barbara County Chapter headquarters at 2707 State St. in Santa Barbara.

Led by Abelle Avanti, Miss Canada 2009 and Miss North America 2010, “Ride for Red” aims to raise $1 million for the American Red Cross and $1 million for the Canadian Red Cross in an effort to encourage support of the Red Cross mission across national boundaries.

Beginning from Calgary, Alberta, Canada on Sept. 26, the stop in Santa Barbara marks the last day before the completion of the 4,000-kilometer bike route to Santa Monica.

Local biking members of the Plus 3 Network, a charitable giving program granting financial rewards for members’ physical activity to specified nonprofit organizations such as the American Red Cross, will lead the “Ride for Red” team on their route out of Santa Barbara.

