Three Newcomers Oust Incumbents in SBCC Trustees Race

Seats go to challengers Haslund, Blum and Macker; O'Neill and Dobbs are neck-and-neck for fourth spot

The seven-member SBCC Board of Trustees will welcome some new faces after Tuesday’s election.

Peter Haslund, Marty Blum and Lisa Macker will be the three newest members.

Two incumbents were neck-and-neck for the fourth spot, with fewer than 200 votes separating them. Though Desmond O’Neill held a slight lead over Joe Dobbs, the results are not yet final, according to the Santa Barbara County Elections Office. Technically, results aren’t required to be certified for 28 days, and officials said there will be an update by Friday afternoon.

Final returns issued early Wednesday morning showed Haslund surpassing Sally Green in district area No. 1, with 54.29 percent (24,411 votes) to 45.37 percent (20,399 votes) of the vote, respectively.

“Our community has now become aware that the SBCC Board of Trustees is an elected legislative body that is and ought to be responsive to the citizens of this community,” Haslund said.

There was rhetoric tossed around during the campaign, but now comes the serious work, he said. Incumbents and newcomers will have to find a way to work together, but Haslund said he doesn’t expect this to be a difficult task, and looks forward to working with the rest of the board.

In district area No. 3, Blum took the lead at 33.29 percent (25,126 votes), followed by O’Neill at 22.57 percent (17,038 votes), Dobbs at 22.38 percent (16,893) and Marsha Croninger at 21.49 percent (16,218 votes).

In district area No. 4, Macker received 51.62 percent (22,583 votes) of the vote over incumbent Kay Alexander’s 48.12 percent (21,052 votes).

The vote comes as the biggest shakeup to occur on the board in years.

“I am excited to face the new challenge of serving as trustee for SBCC along with two other new trustees, Peter Haslund and Lisa Macker,” Blum told Noozhawk. “We will be working hard to make good decisions for the community.”

Blum said she wants to follow up with the idea of putting the board meetings on television or have them streamed online.

“The residents need to have the opportunity to see the trustees at work,” she said.

Macker, an accountant and business owner, claimed the seat of the longest-running board member — Alexander, who was elected in 1965.

“Our new voices will bring energy, strengthened community relationships and strong financial oversight combined with careful consideration of the impact of our decisions,” Macker said. “Our voices will lead to a focus on identifying barriers to students moving through SBCC toward successful attainment of an AA degree, transfer to four-year institution or completion of vocational training; we will lead an informed and inspired planning process for SBCC in the future.”

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @laraanncooper or @NoozhawkNews. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.