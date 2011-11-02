Ellen Gleason of Santa Barbara Wins Scholarship to Washington and Lee University

The San Marcos High School graduate is among 53 recipients of the prestigious Johnson Scholarship

Ellen Gleason of Santa Barbara has received a Johnson Scholarship to attend Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Va.

Gleason, a graduate of San Marcos High School, began classes at W&L in September. She was among 53 winners of the prestigious scholarships for 2011.

The Johnson Scholarship program was established in 2007 as a result of an historic $100 million gift to the university. The competitive scholarships awarded on the basis of candidates’ exceptional academic and personal promise. The scholarships provide at least tuition, room and board, and allow students to graduate debt-free.

Gleason won the scholarship in competition against about 200 finalists who were selected from an initial applicant pool of about 2,200 high school seniors from throughout the country and around the world.

The Johnson Scholarship is part of a program that includes a lecture and symposia series on topics in leadership, supports two professorships, and awards grants to about 30 students to conduct off-campus research during the summer between their junior and senior years.

Washington and Lee University, the nation’s ninth-oldest institution of higher education, is among the nation’s premier liberal arts colleges and universities. Washington and Lee University provides a liberal arts education that develops students’ capacity to think freely, critically and humanely and to conduct themselves with honor, integrity and civility.

— Jeffery Hanna represents Washington and Lee University.