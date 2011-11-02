Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 3:42 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Fairview Gardens to Host Harvest Festival and Create-Your-Own Craft Fair

The public is invited to a fun-filled day of music, creativity and community on Nov. 12

By Gray Wilking for Fairview Gardens | updated logo | November 2, 2011 | 2:13 p.m.

[Noozhawk’s note: The event has been canceled due to the chance of rain.]

Fairview Gardens will hold its 2011 Harvest Festival and Create-Your-Own Craft Fair from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at its organic farm and educational facility, 598 N. Fairview Ave. in Goleta.

Attendees will have the opportunity to create a variety of crafts for the holiday season. There will be live music all day by the Honeysuckle Possums, Spencer the Gardener, Rachel Sedacca and the Dan Grimm Band.

Dey Dey’s Best Beef Ever will barbecue its own grass-fed beef and pasture-raised chicken, as well as vegetarian options. There will also be local, organic beer and wine for sale as well as live plein air painting and a silent auction.

Admission is free. All proceeds from the festival will go to the Center for Urban Agriculture at Fairview Gardens, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Fairview Gardens is a nonprofit farm and educational facility whose mission is to produce safe, organic and locally grown foods in a sustainable manner; serve as a community-based educational resource; advocate for appropriately scaled, healthy food systems; and provide engaging, hands-on experience with farming.

The staff at Fairview Gardens strives to uphold this mission by offering educational experiences for all ages, such as summer camp, after-school programs and a series of Suburban Homesteading
classes. The beautiful fruits, vegetables and herbs grown at Fairview Gardens are sold at three local farmers markets, the farm stand on North Fairview Avenue in Goleta, and wholesale to local businesses and restaurants. Fairview Gardens also donates produce weekly to the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County’s Backyard Bounty program and is home to a 150-member community-supported
agriculture program.

— Gray Wilking represents Fairview Gardens.

