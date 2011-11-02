Deadline Is Jan. 4 for Harriet Miller Youth Leadership Award Scholarship

City of Santa Barbara and the Downtown Organization will honor one youth for leadership skills and community service

The Santa Barbara Downtown Organization and city Parks & Recreation’s Neighborhood and Outreach Services section have announced that applications are being accepted for the 2012 Harriet Miller Youth Leadership Award Scholarship.

The scholarship is given to an outstanding youth from the Santa Barbara area in recognition of his or her leadership skills and community service. The Downtown Organization presents the award in honor of former Mayor Harriet Miller’s contributions to local youth and youth leadership.

Applicants must be high school seniors in the Santa Barbara Unified School District or be a resident of Santa Barbara with a minimum GPA of 2.5 and have completed a minimum of 45 community service hours by the application deadline of Jan. 4, 2012.

Scholarship applications must be returned to the Neighborhood and Outreach Services supervisor in person or by mail at 1232 De la Vina St. (Louise Lowry Davis Center office) Santa Barbara, CA 93101. Postmarked applications must be dated no later than Jan. 2. Click here to download an application from the city’s Web site, or students can receive them from their school counselors.

A selection committee comprised of representatives from youth leadership groups and the Downtown Organization will review all applications and choose a recipient. The recipient of the Harriet Miller Youth Leadership Award Scholarship will be notified by mail or telephone. The award and scholarship check will be presented on Jan. 12 at the annual luncheon hosted by the Downtown Organization.

For more information about the scholarship, call Ashleigh Davis of the Downtown Organization at 805.962.2098 x22 or Susan Young of Neighborhood Outreach Services at 805.897.2652.

— Susan Young leads Neighborhood and Outreach Services for the City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department.