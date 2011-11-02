Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 3:33 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Jeff Moehlis: When the Cat’s Away, the Mau5 Will Play

Deadmau5 show at the Santa Barbara Bowl a feast of sound and vision

By Jeff Moehlis, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | November 2, 2011 | 6:19 p.m.

In an attempt to better serve you, my loyal readers, I decided I would get into the head of deadmau5, who played a fabulously trippy show last Thursday night at the Santa Barbara Bowl.

Literally.

OK, I also wanted to wear a somewhat unique costume for Halloween this year, so I got a deadmau5 head with lighted eyes on eBay. For the uninitiated, deadmau5 (pronounced “dead mouse,” actual name Joel Zimmerman) is a Canadian DJ/producer of house music, and as a gimmick of sorts he wears giant heads that look like a cross between Mickey Mouse and Kermit the Frog. The head from eBay cost more money than I care to admit, but it was well worth it.

Why? Well, on Friday night I made just one loop down Del Playa Drive and back, and the response was more than I could have possibly imagined. I was photographed with a bunch of fellow revelers, there were lots of high-fives exchanged and many people told me how much they enjoyed the concert the night before. I was also asked if I had any drugs, and I was offered sex by an enamored coed, which I politely declined.

For that short jaunt through Isla Vista, it was like I was a rock star. Of course, I tried not to let any of this go to my head.

I didn’t see any other deadmau5 heads out in Isla Vista that night, but there were a few in the audience at the concert the night before. There were also hundreds of people wearing glow-stick mouse ears for sale at the merch table, plus — not surprising given how close it was to Halloween — various other costumes.

Such costumes were quite fun to see, but the real treat for the senses came courtesy of deadmau5, who towered above the stage on a 3D platform that, along with two sets of three Q*Bert style cubes, served as the surfaces for a truly amazing light show synched with the music. Images included a Rubik’s Cube, tentacles, flames, cheese and video games such as Pac-Man with a deadmau5 head in the starring role. Of course, Zimmerman’s deadmau5 head, often with lit-up eyes, was an integral part of the visuals.

The music, all under the house music umbrella, ranged from ambient to full-on bass-thumping sonic trips that got the crowd dancing hard. It was mostly instrumental, although during the songs “SOFI Needs a Ladder” and “One Trick Pony” deadmau5 was joined by SOFI (an acronym for Some Other Female Interest), whose vocals provided a nice sonic contrast.

When the evening’s music — which included cool opening sets by Jason Bentley, Le Castle Vania, and Feed Me — ended hours after it began, Zimmerman took the stage sans mouse head and asked for a microphone, saying, “Something is seriously wrong here. You know what it is? This is the first show I’ve ever done ... I’m not making this up. I don’t get up on the mike after a show, I really don’t. I hate the sound of my voice. But there is not a single glow stick on the stage. What the f***?” Of course, a barrage of glow sticks was unleashed.

The real deadmau5 survived this. Unfortunately, the next night my deadmau5 head did not survive. Hey, it ain’t easy walking down Del Playa on Halloween weekend without your deadmau5 ears bumping into everyone! But at least I got the rock star treatment for a short time. Let’s just hope that I’m not a one-hit wonder.

Noozhawk contributing writer Jeff Moehlis is a professor of mechanical engineering at UCSB. Upcoming show recommendations, advice from musicians, interviews and more are available on his Web site, music-illuminati.com.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 