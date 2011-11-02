Marisa Pasquini Named Development Director of Casa Serena

Casa Serena recently appointed Marisa Pasquini as the new development director of the nonprofit organization.

Founded in 1959, Casa Serena provides effective treatment services and a safe, sober living environment to women seeking recovery from the diseases of alcoholism and drug addiction.

Previously with the Alpha Resource Center, Pasquini brings eight years of marketing and development experience to her new position.

She is an active participant in the activities of her two daughters and serves on the Board of Directors of UNICO National and ICHF, the Italian Cultural Heritage Foundation.

“The mission of Casa Serena is close to my heart,” Pasquini said. “Women in recovery need very special care and support during the first years of gaining sobriety and under the guidance of our trained staff and therapists, these women flourish and become active members of the community once again.”

For more information about Casa Serena, click here or call 805.966.1260.