November and December Events at the Lobero Theatre

The following is a list of events at the Lobero Theatre during November and December. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Lobero Box Office at 33 E. Canon Perdido St., call 805.963.0761 or click here.

NOVEMBER

Club Mercy presents The Civil Wars on Friday, Nov 18 at 8 p.m.

Born out of collaboration between Joy Williams, a California girl, and John Paul White, a native Alabaman, this folk-pop duo combines a stripped-down sound, sans back-up band, with big ideas and equally big national interest. Their song “Poison & Wine” was featured on an episode of the hit show Grey’s Anatomy and brought their signature sound to a whole new audience. Don’t miss your chance to get to know this group up-close and personal. General tickets are $23.

Sings Like Hell presents Ryan Bingham and opening act Carolyn Mark on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 8 p.m.

Having his music career pretty much begin as an accident after he played a couple of songs for his friends, Ryan Bingham is a critically acclaimed signer-songwriter based in Los Angeles, California. Bingham’s unique voice that screams hard living is fitting for the type of political music and tough stories he records. He successfully used his rough-and-tumble upbringings to do something positive with his records. Bingham and his band The Dead Horses made the Top 20 on the Billboard 200 Chart and in the Top 10 on the Billboard Rock Album Chart for their third studio album, Junky Star. Tickets are $39.50.

CAMA Masterseries presents Hélène Grimaud, pianist on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 8 p.m.

Hélène Grimaud studied music in her native town of Aix-en-Provence and, from the age of 12, at the Conservatoire National Supérieur de Musique in Paris. Today, Grimaud performs regularly in leading music centers and with top orchestras. “At her finest, Hélène Grimaud is a truly remarkable artist capable of transcending the piano’s essentially percussive nature to create magical worlds of tonal half-lights and ecstatic vocal metaphors.” (International Record Review, London). Section A tickets are $43 and Section B tickets are $33.

DECEMBER

UpWest Arts presents Leo Kottke, guitar on Friday, Dec. 2 at 8 p.m.

Solo acoustic guitarist Leo Kottke is a walking contradiction. In conversation he is slow talking, thoughtful almost to distraction. Yet when he picks up a steel-stringed guitar, his fingers race across the strings with uncommon speed, developing a deep, churning groove that can at times sound like several people playing at once. He seems to play guitar at 78 r.p.m., yet he speaks at 33. Now 65-years-young, Leo Kottke has recorded over 30 albums that showcase his barnstorming fretwork and quirky songwriting. He is truly a master of the guitar whose playing has influenced generations of musicians and listeners, and he still tours the country relentlessly, playing his six and 12-stringed guitars for appreciative audiences ranging from New England to Southern California, from Brisbane to Berlin. Section A tickets are $55, Section B tickets are $45, and Section C tickets are $35.

Gustafson Dance presents Rudolph on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Rudolph is a children’s ballet performed by the students of Gustafson Dance, featuring dancers from the State Street Ballet Young Dancers, the apprentice company to State Street Ballet. The story begins with the birth of a young reindeer with a seemingly unfortunate nonconformity: a blinking red nose. Santa is not interested in Rudolph for his team of reindeer and the other reindeer tease him and shun him. Rudolph sets off on his own and discovers that there are many who do not fit in in the Land of Misfit Toys. The toys with certain defects dance for Rudolph and explain the need for him to plead their case to Santa. In this snowy adventure, Rudolph befriends an elf who wants to be a dancer, a miner who can’t find gold and eventually the Abominable Snowman. All ends well, as Santa and the other reindeer realize that those who are different have much to offer. Student tickets are $13.50 and Adult tickets are $23.

Lobero Live presents An Evening with Keb’ Mo’—The Spirit of the Holidays on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 8 p.m.

A native of South Los Angeles and three-time Grammy Award winner, singer-songwriter and guitarist Keb’ Mo’ is a living link to, and an update on, the Delta Blues. Across 10 acclaimed releases since 1994, his music owes as much to contemporary singer-songwriters like Bonnie Raitt or Jackson Browne as to the spirit of blues musicians like Robert Johnson that dwells in his work. His distinctive sound embraces pop, rock, folk and jazz, as well as the blues. Running through his work are his trademark wit, humor and great storytelling. Over and over he demonstrates the power of music to convey human experience and emotional weight. Section A tickets are $52, Section B tickets are $42 and Patron tickets are $105.

Warren Miller Entertainment presents Warren Miller’s Like There’s No Tomorrow on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 8 p.m.

This winter, Warren Miller Entertainment brings you its 62nd winter sports film, Like There’s No Tomorrow. Hosted by skiing icon Jonny Moseley and shot on location in India, New Zealand, Chile, Alaska, British Columbia, and beyond, Like There’s No Tomorrow is your annual reminder that winter is on its way and, with it, four months of an adrenaline-fueled dance with gravity. General admission is $21.

Sings Like Hell presents Teddy Thompson and opening act Elizabeth Cook on Friday, Dec. 10 at 8 p.m.

Teddy Thompson’s favorite style, “a pretty melody with a twist,” resonates throughout his songs. A native Englishman who has turned New York City into his home, Thompson moved to the states barely out of his teens and embarked on a career of his own. He embodies a true autobiographical artist in that he doesn’t disguise anything and remarks, “I write exactly what comes to mind. I’m the person I know the best, the one I like the best and hate the best, so I can get right in there.” Unlike his previous disks, Thompson’s new album, Bella, combines learn rock and roll with lush string arrangements on material that is an intriguing blend of both catchy and frank.Tickets are $39.50.

Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra presents Bizet, Beethoven, and Bax, featuring pianist Alessio Bax on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

The second concert of the season, Bizet, Beethoven, and Bax, features vibrant pianist Alessio Bax performing Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 5 (The Emperor). Maestro Ohyama has also programmed Georges Bizet’s brilliant First Symphony in C Major. Mr. Bax delighted SBCO audiences last May with his performance of Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 27 at the Lobero. Of Bax’s work, the Spanish publication El Tiempo said, “[he is] a complete artist, powerful and subtle, a master in all fields” and Gramophone Editor’s Choice said “his playing quivers with an almost hypnotic intensity.” Mr. Bax is married to the dynamic pianist, Lucille Chung, who performed with SBCO in October 2011. Section A tickets are $47 and Section B tickets are $42.

Santa Barbara Revels presents The Christmas Revels: In Celebration of the Winter Solstice on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. & Sunday, Dec. 18 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Get ready for revelry! Take a journey with Santa Barbara Revels to early 19th century Bavaria and the surrounding regions at Yuletide. Join us in exploring the roots of modern Christmas with songs, dances, and stories that originate in the Nordic/German traditions and come flavored with the spices of Europe. Sankt Nikolaus, his helper Knecht Ruprecht, and The Christmas Revels cast of 70 actors, singers, dancers, and instrumentalists invite you to laugh and enjoy as well as sing and dance with us on special selections as we welcome the shortest day of the year. Says the Santa Barbara Independent, “Revels creates just the kind of holiday spirit that bypasses the commercial and heads straight to the heart of the season.” Tickets range in price from $15 to $83.

