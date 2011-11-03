Youth Bands Showcase to Benefit Sergio Romero Scholarship Fund

Nov. 9 event at SOhO will also raise funds for JAMS, where the 15-year-old had been rehearsing before he was struck and killed on Milpas Street

A showcase fundraiser featuring the music of local youth bands will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday at SOhO Restaurant & Music Club to benefit the Sergio Romero Scholarship Fund and Jasmine Alternative Music School (JAMS).

Romero, a 15-year-old San Marcos High School sophomore, was struck by a truck and killed Oct. 7 while crossing Milpas Street after leaving band practice at JAMS.

Terry Baxter, owner of B Production Co. and an advertising sales executive at Noozhawk, is producing the concert, which will feature five bands with students ages 10 to 16.

Baxter said she became involved with JAMS a week after Romero’s death. Originally she had met with JAMS to help raise funds to continue free access to music for at-risk children and low-income families. She said JAMS had been struggling financially to continue supporting free music education.

After hearing Romero’s story, Baxter wanted to help.

“I didn’t personally know him, but now I’m getting to know how he affected others,” Baxter said.

The Sergio Romero Scholarship Fund was created to raise money for music teachers and instruments at JAMS. Its goal “is to continue to give free access to music for at-risk youth and low-income families,” Baxter said.

All money raised at the Nov. 9 event will go to the Sergio Romero Scholarship Fund. There will also be a raffle, and the event will begin with a video of Romero weeks before his death, as well as the success story of a JAMS musician, Alejandro.

Tickets for the benefit show are $8 and can be purchased at the door. Click here to order online. Click here to make a direct online donation to the scholarship fund.

“For those unable to afford the ticket price, please make a donation at the door,” Baxter said.

With more than 500 invitees on Facebook, Baxter expects a large turnout.

“I feel confident between (radio broadcasts), news releases and word of mouth that we’ll have at least 150 guests at the event,” she said.

Baxter said she has already witnessed overwhelming support from Santa Barbara residents. When something traumatic occurs in the community, there’s a response of wanting to help, she said.

Now that people are learning about Romero and what JAMS is all about, they are wanting to help in any way they can. Baxter said that is especially true of youths, who have been more than happy to volunteer their time to play music for the community and help.

“It’s that piece inside of us that we want to do something and give something back, in honor of, in memory of or in support of (something or someone),” Baxter said. “Events like this allow that to happen.”

For those interested, SOhO is offering a family friendly dinner menu for the event upon reservation. SOhO is located at 1221 State St., Suite 205, in Victoria Court.

Baxter said music is very important to children, which is one of the main reasons she continues her work to provide accessible music education.

As a mother, she has seen firsthand how music can affect children.

“It changed my daughter’s life,” Baxter said. “I couldn’t image who she would be without it.

“There’s a lot of talk about how we can help kids, and music is one of the ways you can reach a child inside out.”

