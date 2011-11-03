Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 4:28 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Youth Bands Showcase to Benefit Sergio Romero Scholarship Fund

Nov. 9 event at SOhO will also raise funds for JAMS, where the 15-year-old had been rehearsing before he was struck and killed on Milpas Street

By Alexa Shapiro, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews | November 3, 2011 | 12:21 a.m.

A showcase fundraiser featuring the music of local youth bands will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday at SOhO Restaurant & Music Club to benefit the Sergio Romero Scholarship Fund and Jasmine Alternative Music School (JAMS).

Romero, a 15-year-old San Marcos High School sophomore, was struck by a truck and killed Oct. 7 while crossing Milpas Street after leaving band practice at JAMS.

Terry Baxter, owner of B Production Co. and an advertising sales executive at Noozhawk, is producing the concert, which will feature five bands with students ages 10 to 16.

Baxter said she became involved with JAMS a week after Romero’s death. Originally she had met with JAMS to help raise funds to continue free access to music for at-risk children and low-income families. She said JAMS had been struggling financially to continue supporting free music education.

After hearing Romero’s story, Baxter wanted to help.

“I didn’t personally know him, but now I’m getting to know how he affected others,” Baxter said.

The Sergio Romero Scholarship Fund was created to raise money for music teachers and instruments at JAMS. Its goal “is to continue to give free access to music for at-risk youth and low-income families,” Baxter said.

All money raised at the Nov. 9 event will go to the Sergio Romero Scholarship Fund. There will also be a raffle, and the event will begin with a video of Romero weeks before his death, as well as the success story of a JAMS musician, Alejandro.

Tickets for the benefit show are $8 and can be purchased at the door. Click here to order online. Click here to make a direct online donation to the scholarship fund.

“For those unable to afford the ticket price, please make a donation at the door,” Baxter said.

With more than 500 invitees on Facebook, Baxter expects a large turnout.

“I feel confident between (radio broadcasts), news releases and word of mouth that we’ll have at least 150 guests at the event,” she said.

Baxter said she has already witnessed overwhelming support from Santa Barbara residents. When something traumatic occurs in the community, there’s a response of wanting to help, she said.

Now that people are learning about Romero and what JAMS is all about, they are wanting to help in any way they can. Baxter said that is especially true of youths, who have been more than happy to volunteer their time to play music for the community and help.

“It’s that piece inside of us that we want to do something and give something back, in honor of, in memory of or in support of (something or someone),” Baxter said. “Events like this allow that to happen.”

For those interested, SOhO is offering a family friendly dinner menu for the event upon reservation. SOhO is located at 1221 State St., Suite 205, in Victoria Court.

Baxter said music is very important to children, which is one of the main reasons she continues her work to provide accessible music education.

As a mother, she has seen firsthand how music can affect children.

“It changed my daughter’s life,” Baxter said. “I couldn’t image who she would be without it.

“There’s a lot of talk about how we can help kids, and music is one of the ways you can reach a child inside out.”

Noozhawk intern Alexa Shapiro can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 