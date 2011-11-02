Ty Warner Sea Center Invites Public for Tide Pool Excursion

Trained guides will lead the Nov. 12 outing to Coal Oil Point Reserve

The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History’s Ty Warner Sea Center will host a tide pool excursion from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at Coal Oil Point Reserve.

Explore Santa Barbara tide pools like never before. Trained guides will uncover cryptic animals and provide insight into their behavior and biology.

Tide-pooling requires a willingness to get wet, so please dress appropriately.

All ages are welcome. Registration is required. The cost is $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers.

To register, call 805.962.2526 x110 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .



— Jackie Hunt is a programs coordinator for the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History’s Ty Warner Sea Center.