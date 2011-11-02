United Way’s Erik Scheer Named Young Leader of the Year

The enterprise instructor for Santa Barbara Bank & Trust is recognized for his leadership and service to the community

Erik Scheer was honored as the United Way of Santa Barbara County Young Leaders Society’s Young Leader of the Year at the Pacific Coast Business Times’ “40 Under 40” awards dinner, which honors up-and-coming leaders in the Tri-Counties, on Oct. 17 at the Topa Tower Club in Oxnard.

Scheer was recognized for his leadership and service to the community, as well as his success as enterprise instructor in the Learning & Development Department for Santa Barbara Bank & Trust. He coordinates and delivers various training programs within the bank, including new hire training for tellers and new accounts specialists.

He graduated from UCSB with a degree in business economics. He is actively engaged in creating positive change in the community through his participation with United Way of Santa Barbara County’s Young Leaders Society, volunteering at many of the events throughout the year, including United We Bowl, United We Read and Day of the Child/Day of the Book.

In addition, he has volunteered time with the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, working with the education director to hold financial literacy workshops.

United Way of Santa Barbara County acknowledges the contributions of young professionals as leaders in the community.

The goal of United Way’s Young Leaders Society is to promote and encourage philanthropy and volunteerism among the young leaders of Santa Barbara County, through participation in a variety of social, educational, volunteer and network opportunities.

— Kerstin Padilla is an event and marketing coordinator for United Way of Santa Barbara County.