Business

BizHawk: Far Western Tavern Reopens in Old Town Orcutt

Towbes starts next phase of Lavigna housing development, and Read 'n Post announces store locations

Far Western Tavern co-owner Renee Righetti-Fowler stands on the restaurant’s upstairs patio on opening day in Old Town Orcutt.
Far Western Tavern co-owner Renee Righetti-Fowler stands on the restaurant's upstairs patio on opening day in Old Town Orcutt.  (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)
By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | November 2, 2012 | 1:33 p.m.

An iconic symbol of Guadalupe made its public debut in its new location in Old Town Orcutt this week.

The Far Western Tavern, which was established in 1958 by local ranchers Rosalie and Clarence Minetti and Richard Maretti, opened Monday at 300 Clark Ave.

Co-owner Renee Righetti-Fowler said that after spending five decades in the historic Palace Hotel, the family business decided to make the move because of costly retrofitting and declining weekday and group sales.

The new building took 20 months to construct and has similar square footage to the previous location except for an upstairs banquet room that now seats 180 instead of 125, she said.

“It was a very tough decision,” Righetti-Fowler said. “Our history is in Guadalupe. We thought that Old Orcutt had that kind of feel.“

Construction of Santa Maria Housing Development Continues

In a further sign of improving housing market, The Towbes Group has started construction on the third phase of its Lavigna single-family housing development in Santa Maria.

In an announcement this week, the real estate company described Lavigna as a gated master-planned community in the Westgate Ranch area of Santa Maria.

Thirteen of the 20 homes — including three- and four-bedroom homes with floor plans ranging from 1,200 to 2,000 square feet — have pre-sold at prices between $229,000 and $299,000.

Twenty-nine of the 38 homes the company brought to market since the start of the second phase in January have been sold.

Read ‘n Post Announces Construction, Store Location

Read ‘n Post opened a temporary Christmas store this week and announced plans to open two others before construction of a permanent Montecito location is completed later this fall.

The retail staple, which occupied space on Coast Village Road in Montecito for more than 30 years before losing its lease in April, last weekend began construction of its new home in the Montecito Country Mart at 1026-B Coast Village Road (the former RiverBlue Salon space).

One of three temporary locations, all located near each other in the courtyard walkway of the country mart, opened Thursday.

“Work is under way now on our new store in the Montecito Country Mart, and we expect to take occupancy later this fall,” manager Jan Hendrickson said. “Until our permanent new store is ready, we will operate three temporary locations — the post office, the Read ‘n Post store and our just-opening Christmas store.”

Cochran Garners Top Honors from Smart Meetings Magazine

Bacara Resort & Spa announced this week that general manager Kathleen Cochran has been selected as “one of the industry’s most influential women” by Smart Meetings magazine.

Kathleen Cochran
Kathleen Cochran

The recognition is spotlighted in the magazine’s November cover story that went on newsstands this week.

Cochran, a 35-year veteran in the luxury hospitality industry, was recognized for her many accomplishments, including a landmark partnership with the California State Parks that generated $750,000 for conservation efforts at the Silver Strand State Beach.

Since taking the helm of Bacara Resort & Spa a year ago, Cochran has increased operational efficiency, recruited top talent, procured substantial financial growth and fostered meaningful ties with local residents and nonprofit organizations.

“When we acquired Bacara in July 2011, we needed a general manager who embodied passion, leadership and a true representation of Ohana’s family philosophy,” said Sarah Mancuso with Ohana Real Estate Investors. “Kathleen is all of that and more; this recognition could not be more deserving.”

BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your news by emailing items to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

