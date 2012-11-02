Monday, April 9 , 2018, 2:17 pm | Fair 82º

 
 
 
 

Channel City Club to Host Talk on ‘Foreign Policy Challenges’

By Judith Hill for the Channel City Club | November 2, 2012 | 8:03 p.m.

Dr. Elizabeth Overton Colton
Elizabeth Overton Colton, Ph.D., president and CEO Colton Associates, will speak to the Channel City Club and Committee on Foreign Relations at a luncheon at noon next Friday, Nov. 9 in the Santa Ynez Room of Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort in Santa Barbara.

Her topic will be “Global Foreign Policy Challenges Confronting the Next Administration.”

Dr. Colton received her Ph.D. at the London School of Economics & Political Science.

Her global career bridging diplomacy, journalism, politics, academia, international development and education has taken her to 110 countries and six continents, and she has resided in 12 nations in Africa, America, Asia, Europe and Mideast.

Most recently, Dr. Colton served as a U.S. Foreign Service Officer with assignments as the spokesperson/press attaché in frontline posts in Egypt, Pakistan, Iraq, Sudan and Algeria as well as postings in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Washington, D.C. Earlier she was an Emmy-winning journalist for ABC News and other media, including NPR, NBC News and Newsweek.

The cost for Friday’s talk is $30 for Channel Club members and $35 for nonmembers. Reservations should be made no later than Tuesday.

— Judith Hill is executive director of the Channel City Club.

 
