Choral Society Releases ‘Hallelujah! Santa Barbara’ Video

By Kelly Kapaun for the Santa Barbara Choral Society | November 2, 2012 | 4:15 p.m.

The recent appearance of a phalanx of tuxedo-attired men and women in long black dresses on the shoreline at Butterfly Beach was no mirage. Nor was it an escaped wedding party from the Biltmore.

Nearly 50 members of the Santa Barbara Choral Society had assembled — some barefoot — in their formal concert attire, to be filmed for a video being produced by TVSB in partnership with the Choral Society.

Just in time for the holidays, “Hallelujah! Santa Barbara” is a musical ode to our fair city that features various configurations of the 100-member choral group at iconic locations throughout Santa Barbara. The singers “flash” signs that spell out the words to the “Hallelujah Chorus” from Handel’s Messiah in time to pre-recorded music.

The Choral Society can be heard live at San Roque Catholic Church on Dec. 15-16 in a concert that includes major portions of Handel’s Messiah along with traditional holiday music.

Click here for more information or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Choral Society.

