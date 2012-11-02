Community Nonprofits Collaborate on Instrument Drive

In conjunction with the 2012 New Noise Festival and Pianos on State, the Santa Barbara Bowl Education Outreach Committee, the Santa Barbara Education Foundation and the M.U.S.I.C. Club at UC Santa Barbara announce their fourth annual Instrument Drive.

All levels of instruments are needed, from pianos and keyboards to ukuleles and guitars. There is a strong need for alto saxophones and clarinets as well as violins and guitars of all sizes. All donated instruments are carefully inspected, repaired, and then placed in the hands of students such as Raul.

Raul was a top violin student last year, but this year he decided he wanted to learn to play the trumpet. A professional model Yamaha trumpet was donated through the Instrument Drive. Because of his demonstrated discipline and love of music, Raul was chosen as the recipient of this coveted instrument. Simply knowing he was chosen for this trumpet gave him the motivation to work a little harder and he really shined.

Daniella was one of the first elementary school student oboe players. Oboe is not generally taught, but thanks to the Instrument Drive, we were able to give her an oboe — the instrument of her choice.

Over the years, everything from simple percussion instruments to grand pianos have found new homes where they truly make a difference in young people’s lives. Past recipients of the instruments have included Dos Pueblos High School, Our Lady of Guadalupe, Notes for Notes, the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County, the Sergio Romero Guitar Club, Pianos on State, Santa Barbara Strings, JAMS, Los Prietos Boys Camp, Rockshop Academy, numerous Santa Barbara schools and the Santa Barbara Youth Symphony.

“It is with great joy that we are able to put instruments directly into the hands of musically inclined youth in our community,” Santa Barbara Bowl Education Outreach Committee chairwoman Sandy Stahl said. “We hope the community trusts the Bowl to be the perfect place to drop off instruments year-round to be distributed where most needed throughout the town.”

Drop off your instrument at Twin Cups at 5329 Calle Real and receive a $5 gift certificate in appreciation of your donation. New this year is pickup by Ablitt’s Fine Cleaners throughout Santa Barbara or by calling 805.284.9125. And as always, instruments can be dropped off at the box office of the Santa Barbara Bowl, the Santa Barbara Education Foundation, Nick Rail Music or at the Community Affairs Board office at UCSB.

The Santa Barbara Bowl and the Santa Barbara Education Foundation will continue to accept donations of musical instruments and equipment throughout the year. For more information, email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Julie Sorenson is a development coordinator for the Santa Barbara Education Foundation.