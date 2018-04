Posted on November 2, 2012 | 1:38 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Esther Maria Del Prado, 95, of Santa Barbara died Oct. 29, 2012.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2, at Welch-Ryce-Haider Santa Barbara Chapel. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 5 at the Santa Barbara Cemetery.

