Judy Crowell: The Young, Hip Side of L.A.

From dining and shopping to hotels and nightclubs, the city is brimming with must-see hotspots

First, a disclaimer: I am not young, and I am certainly not hip. But I have a granddaughter who is and she led me on a wild, 20-something romp through Los Angeles that had me feeling as old as Methuselah one minute, 21 the next.

With so many L.A. hotspots sporting abbreviated names, we started calling our adventure “the Y&H trip” for young and hip.

Where to Stay

» Mondrian Hotel — for glamour swathed in a creamy white and marigold palette. Wile away the evening at the Skybar with breathtaking views of downtown L.A.

» W Hotel — a star-studded location between Rodeo Drive and the Santa Monica beaches.

» SLS Hotel — style, luxury and service in one of the most uniquely furnished L.A. settings.

Where to Dine

» The Bazaar by Jose Andres (at the SLS Hotel) — a visual fantasy with sophisticated cuisine, truly a magical dining experience not to be missed!

» Tres (also at the SLS Hotel) — for comfort food with a twist, including the most delectable Greek yogurt. People come from miles around just to indulge in the amazing brunch ambrosia.

» 25 Degrees (at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel) — for old Hollywood glamour and one of the best burgers in L.A.

» Cecconi’s — for classic Italian. Also, try the delectable ahi tuna tartare prepared tableside.

» Soho House — for a surreal dining experience atop the 14th-floor terrace garden dining area, lined with olive trees and covered with a retractable roof. I can’t decide which was better: the 180-degree views of the city, the glass-lined Club Bar or the Eton Mess concoction of whipped cream, fresh berries and crunchy chunks of meringue. Star-watching of the celestial and human kind can’t be beat. It’s a private club, so hurry and make some new L.A. BFFs to get you in.

» Cabbage Patch — for healthy, inexpensive, farm-fresh fare when you’re in a hurry.

» Gourmet Food Trucks — I know, it sounds like an oxymoron, but you can catch the latest Korean tacos (Kogi BBQ), organic ice cream sandwiches (Coolhaus) and cupcakes (Sprinkles Cupcake Van) by following them on Twitter.

Where to Night Club

» Beacher’s Madhouse (in the Roosevelt Hotel) — a full-blown crazy place with flying midgets providing bar service, abusive vaudeville, dancing pink gorillas and more. Be forewarned: It’s an over-the-top sensory extravaganza.

» The Beverly — a 4,500-square-foot indoor/outdoor extraordinary space.

Where to Shop

» Fred Segal — for the best selection of just about everything, including works-of-art shoes.

» Kitson — for trends so new, half the sales people don’t even know about them.

» Lisa Kline Boutique — for hot designer jeans.

» OnePiece — for jump-in, zip-up, one-piece comfy suits, the latest craze from Copenhagen in wild colors. Worn by Boyzone, Justin Bieber and other celebs.

» Intermix — where you’ll dodge the paparazzi to find the latest red carpet styles.

» Plus, any boutique along Robertson Drive, and Barneys — just because it’s Barneys.

Where to Sightsee

Still young and hip are the J. Paul Getty Museum, the Griffith Observatory, the Petersen Automotive Museum, Universal Studios, Walt Disney Concert Hall, Hollywood Bowl and Grauman’s Chinese Theatre.

If you’re really lucky, you’ll meet Dr. Geek the Wordologist with his freestyle rap outside one of the many L.A. night spots. “Whassyourname?” he’ll ask. Answer and be prepared for one of the most entertaining, impromptu sidewalk encounters you’ll ever have.

L.A — not just for the Y&H!

— Noozhawk contributing writer Judy Crowell is an author, freelance travel writer and part-time Santa Barbara resident. She can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .