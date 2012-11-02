MNS Engineers Continues Expansion with New Westlake Village Office

MNS Engineers Inc., a Santa Barbara-based infrastructure services firm, continues to expand into Southern California with the opening of a new office in Westlake Village.

MNS Engineers foresees further growth as its skilled staff provides civil engineering, construction management and land surveying services to a range of clients throughout California.

With its greatly increased presence in Southern California markets, MNS Engineers determined that opening a major branch office in the Westlake area was best for its Southland clients.

“MNS is expanding so rapidly in the region that we knew we had to do more to support our clients, both old and new,” MNS president and CEO Jim Salvito said. “Our new facility is perfect for that.”

Salvito, who joined the company in 1988 and has seen it through years of expansion, explains more about MNS’ areas of expertise: “Our industry is pretty low-profile by nature, but chances are, you benefit from MNS projects every day, whether that’s because we designed a bridge you drive across on your way home, or we oversaw construction on the plant that treats your drinking water. We’re a committed team, and we’re proud to be growing and making a difference to more and more people.”

MNS Westlake Village will be managed by Southern California business development manager Miranda Patton, an accomplished civil engineer who previously managed the firm’s Ventura office.

“Having a Class A office space in Westlake Village is wonderful, because our clients are only going to be better supported,” Patton said. “MNS celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, so this expansion seems really well-timed. We know our predecessors would be thrilled to see how much we’ve grown, and we’re looking forward to the next 50 years.”

— Summers Case is a marketing coordinator for MNS Engineers Inc.