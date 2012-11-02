Monday, April 9 , 2018, 2:22 pm | Fair 81º

 
 
 
 

Peoples’ Self-Help Housing to Hold College, Scholarship Preparation Workshops

By Rochelle Rose for Peoples' Self-Help Housing | November 2, 2012 | 5:29 p.m.

Older teens, parents and community members are invited to attend a free workshop titled “College and Scholarship Preparation” hosted by the Youth Education Enhancement Program of Peoples’ Self-Help Housing and the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

The workshops will be presented in Spanish with English translation.

The workshops will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13 in Lompoc and Carpinteria and on Wednesday, Nov. 14 in Santa Barbara. There will be a question-and-answer period after the presentation.

The Lompoc workshop will take place in the Community Room of College Park Apartments, 648 North G St.

The Carpinteria workshop will take place in the Community Room of Dahlia Court Apartments, 1300 Dahlia Court.

The Santa Barbara workshop will take place in the Community Room of the Ladera Apartments, 322 Ladera St.

The Youth Education Enhancement Program offers after-school education programs for kindergarten through sixth-grade students at seven learning centers in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. YEEP strives to improve grades, sharpen study skills, promote high school graduation and continued education, and foster parent participation in their children’s academic life. The program also promotes parent involvement in their student’s academic life and in their preparation for college and future work and career.

Since 1970, Peoples’ Self-Help Housing has developed 1,150 self-help homeownership residences and now manages more than 1,350 affordable rental units in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. For 42 years, the nonprofit organization has not only developed affordable housing in 26 cities and communities but has also provided community facilities, supportive housing programs, financial education and youth after-school education for its residents. These programs lead to greater self-sufficiency for the low-income households, seniors, formerly homeless and special needs households that Peoples’ serves.

For more information on Peoples’ Self-Help Housing or the college preparation workshops, contact Rochelle Rose at 805.699.7227 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Rochelle Rose is the fund development director for Peoples’ Self-Help Housing.

