1102 Alameda Padre Serra, Santa Barbara 93103

Experience this unique Riviera pied-à-terre boasting inspiring and spectacular ocean, island and city views. This special property offers two bedrooms, two bathrooms, hardwood floors throughout, plantation shutters, french doors, and is flooded with natural light and large picture windows to view unobstructed vistas from all the main living spaces.

The gracious living room is warmed by a fireplace, and flows out to a spacious and lovely patio for outdoor entertaining. The formal dining room is perfect for either an intimate gathering or social event. Enjoy the gourmet kitchen offering a quaint breakfast nook with the Pacific Ocean as the backdrop. The elegant master suite is enhanced with incredible views and a sumptuous master bathroom with a soaking tub overlooking the city lights.

Meander up the outdoor stairway to find a private and serene upper terrace to relax and savor the stunning evening sunsets. A true paradise, this home is ideally located just minutes to all that Santa Barbara has to offer and resting in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods. It includes a two-car attached garage.

Click here for more information about this property.

List Price: $1,989,000

Christina Chackel

805.448.3081

[email protected]

BRE License #01949445