Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 6:51 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Commentary: Measure G Raises Troubling Issues

No matter how it's phrased, Santa Barbara is taking the initiative on taxing new communications technologies.

By Jan Evans | November 1, 2008 | 9:41 p.m.

Measure G, Santa Barbara’s proposed new 5.75 percent tax on cell phone use, text messaging, paging and other new communication technologies, raises many troubling issues. Some relate to the measure itself. Others, to the manner in which the city is promoting it at public expense.

Measure G is being proposed by the City Council because the current utility users tax was enacted before the development of many recent communication technologies. In other jurisdictions, the legality of applying existing utility users taxes to new communication technologies has been contested.

For this reason, notwithstanding the impression that the city is attempting to create, Measure G is not a tax reduction. It is a new tax.

The city has also said, in tens of thousands of pieces of literature distributed to city residents a number of times, that the funds from Measure G would be for “essential services.” Unfortunately, Measure G is specifically a general purpose tax. The city could spend the funds received from Measure G any way it wishes.

It is inappropriate to tax new communication technologies. These should be encouraged to the greatest extent possible. Moreover, would everyone who drives through Santa Barbara be taxed on their cell phones while they were in the city? Measure G may prove, if enacted, an unworkable tax.

It is also very unfortunate that the city is attempting to promote Measure G at the public’s expense. The continuing barrage of information the city is sending to residents is clearly intended to have the effect of encouraging its passage, even if official try to say it is public information.

Santa Barbara residents should vote No on Measure G just because of the way the city has conducted this election. It is a basic principle of democracy that government should not “take sides” in an election.

As well as the extent and timing of the multiple publications of city information on Measure G, during and preceding the period of absentee balloting, the Measure G literature, prepared by the city, features a bumper sticker-style logo with some of the information, presents the tax as a reduction in the utility users tax rather than as a new tax on new communications technologies, uses standard campaign-style photography and presentation, and primarily describes Measure G as a tax intended for specific purposes when it is exclusively for the general fund.

In the future, material distributed to city voters in the midst of an election should be fair. In this election, city voters should say no to Measure G.

Jan Evans is chairwoman of the Committee Against Measure G.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 