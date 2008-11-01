Commentary: Measure G Raises Troubling Issues

No matter how it's phrased, Santa Barbara is taking the initiative on taxing new communications technologies.

Measure G, Santa Barbara’s proposed new 5.75 percent tax on cell phone use, text messaging, paging and other new communication technologies, raises many troubling issues. Some relate to the measure itself. Others, to the manner in which the city is promoting it at public expense.

Measure G is being proposed by the City Council because the current utility users tax was enacted before the development of many recent communication technologies. In other jurisdictions, the legality of applying existing utility users taxes to new communication technologies has been contested.

For this reason, notwithstanding the impression that the city is attempting to create, Measure G is not a tax reduction. It is a new tax.

The city has also said, in tens of thousands of pieces of literature distributed to city residents a number of times, that the funds from Measure G would be for “essential services.” Unfortunately, Measure G is specifically a general purpose tax. The city could spend the funds received from Measure G any way it wishes.

It is inappropriate to tax new communication technologies. These should be encouraged to the greatest extent possible. Moreover, would everyone who drives through Santa Barbara be taxed on their cell phones while they were in the city? Measure G may prove, if enacted, an unworkable tax.

It is also very unfortunate that the city is attempting to promote Measure G at the public’s expense. The continuing barrage of information the city is sending to residents is clearly intended to have the effect of encouraging its passage, even if official try to say it is public information.

Santa Barbara residents should vote No on Measure G just because of the way the city has conducted this election. It is a basic principle of democracy that government should not “take sides” in an election.

As well as the extent and timing of the multiple publications of city information on Measure G, during and preceding the period of absentee balloting, the Measure G literature, prepared by the city, features a bumper sticker-style logo with some of the information, presents the tax as a reduction in the utility users tax rather than as a new tax on new communications technologies, uses standard campaign-style photography and presentation, and primarily describes Measure G as a tax intended for specific purposes when it is exclusively for the general fund.

In the future, material distributed to city voters in the midst of an election should be fair. In this election, city voters should say no to Measure G.

Jan Evans is chairwoman of the Committee Against Measure G.