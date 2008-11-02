Did You Fall Behind in Time Change?

In case you missed it, daylight-saving has ended and it's past time to turn back the clock.

Daylight-saving ended at 2 a.m. Sunday, when time reverted to the fall-back position an hour earlier. If you didn’t reset your clocks, now’s a good time to do it. If your internal clock is telling you that the time change is later than usual this year, you’re right. Daylight-saving was extended by two weeks last year as part of a If your internal clock is telling you that the time change is later than usual this year, you’re right. Daylight-saving was extended by two weeks last year as part of a change in federal energy policy . Your electronic devices may have already tried to drop the hour a week ago as some systems haven’t made the adjustment. With the change of the clock, you should also take the opportunity to change the batteries in your smoke alarms. This year, the International Association of Fire Fighters recommends changing to photoelectric smoke alarms if you still have ionization alarms. In any case, we hope you enjoyed the extra hour of sleep. Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at [email protected]

