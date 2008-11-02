Friday, May 4 , 2018, 11:15 am | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 
Football: Vaqueros Top West L.A. for 4th-Straight Win

Dorset's last-minute interception seals SBCC's 28-21 victory.

By Dave Loveton | November 2, 2008 | 12:36 a.m.

SBCC surpassed 250 yards rushing for the second straight game and Ken Dorset made a key interception with one minute remaining to preserve a 28-21 football victory over West Los Angeles on Saturday night at La Playa Stadium.

The Vaqueros won their fourth-straight game to even their record at 4-4 and improve to 4-1 in the American Pacific Conference. The four-game win streak is the longest in 17 years.

“It feels really good,” said Dorset, a 6-2 sophomore linebacker who had 12 tackles and two interceptions. “We had a tough start, then we overcame some things and we’re pretty much a family now.

“We did a great job of getting pressure and forcing them into some bad throws.”

Antelope Valley (5-0) downed Los Angeles Southwest 14-3 to remain in first place in the APC.

SBCC snapped a 14-14 fourth-quarter tie on a 2-yard TD run by Robin Lawson and a 46-yard scoring run by fullback Tristan Carter. The Vaqueros led 28-14 with 4:53 to play but the Wildcats stormed back by going 70 yards in just 2:48. Quarterback Ryan Rosenvall (27-42-2, 192 yards, 2 TDs) scored from a yard out to make it 28-21.

West L.A. recovered an onside kick at its own 48 and got to the SBCC 30 before Dorset picked off the ball. Lawson got a first down with a 5-yard gain on third-and-3 from the 29 to seal the deal.

“I knew this team was capable (of winning four straight),” Vaqueros coach Craig Moropoulos said. “They’re seeing that it’s a team, it’s not one or the other, it’s all three — offense, defense and kicking game.”

Trayone Harris, who ran for 222 yards and four TDs last week, finished with 97 yards on 19 attempts. Robin Lawson (66 yards) and Carter (54) each scored a touchdown for the Vaqueros, who piled up 257 rushing yards and 331 overall.

SBCC had a golden opportunity to score in the third quarter with a first-and-goal at the 7 but Harris fumbled at the 1 and West L.A.‘s Jamie Cowan recovered. It was the third lost fumble inside the 3-yard line in the last two weeks for the Vaqueros.

West L.A. ran 24 more plays (84-58) but turned the ball over three times.

“The big thing was third-down conversions,” said Moropoulos. “We were 5-of-10 and anytime you’re over 50 percent, it’s huge. And we were 2-3 on fourth-down conversions.

“I was very pleased with how we came out and engineered a 14-play drive (for a TD). The offensive line is doing great. They had 8-9 guys in the box and we were still able to run the football.”

The Vaqueros snapped a 14-14 fourth-quarter tie after getting great field position early in the period. Riley St. Clair punted the ball to the 3 and West L.A. went three-and-out, giving the Vaqueros the ball at the Wildcats’ 30.

Quarterback Austin Civita hit Jed Elsberry for a 25-yard on second down and Lawson scored from 2 yards out on the next play, boosting the lead to 21-14. The Vaqueros went 82 yards in eight plays on their next possession, capped by Carter’s 46-yard TD run. He appeared to be stopped at the 40 but broke free up the left side, boosting the lead to 28-14 with 4:53 to play.

SBCC did a good job against the high-scoring West L.A. offense, which was averaging 34 points and 371 yards a game.

The Vaqueros took the opening kickoff and marched 65 yards in 14 plays. Civita scored on a 1-yard sneak for a 7-0 lead. The Wildcats (3-5, 2-3) tied it on a 4-yard TD pass from Rosenvall to Armauni Johnson with 8:07 to go in the second quarter before SBCC regained the upper hand with a four-play, 48-yard drive, capped by a 5-yard scoring toss from Civita to Elsberry.

West L.A. drove 73 yards and Rosenvall hooked up with Johnson again for an 8-yard score 52 seconds before halftime, tying the game at 14.

Nate Goldie led the Vaqueros’ defense with 14 tackles, seven of them solo.

SBCC will play its final home game of the regular season at 6 p.m. Saturday against Los Angeles Valley.

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College’s sports information specialist.

