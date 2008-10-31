It’s Time to Fall Behind with Daylight Savings
Change your smoke alarm batteries with your clocks when daylight-saving time ends Sunday morning.
By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | October 31, 2008 | 11:29 p.m.
It’s time to turn back the clock — even if it’s later than usual this year. Daylight-saving time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, when time falls back an hour to 1 a.m.
Your electronic devices may have already tried to drop the hour two weeks ago — some systems haven’t made the adjustment since daylight savings was extended by two weeks last year as part of a change in federal energy policy
.
With the change of the clock, you should also take the opportunity to change the batteries in your smoke alarms. This year, the International Association of Fire Fighters recommends changing to photoelectric smoke alarms if you still have ionization alarms.
In any case, enjoy the extra hour of sleep.
Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at [email protected]
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.