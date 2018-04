It’s Time to Fall Behind with Daylight Savings

Change your smoke alarm batteries with your clocks when daylight-saving time ends Sunday morning.

It’s time to turn back the clock — even if it’s later than usual this year. Daylight-saving time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, when time falls back an hour to 1 a.m.

Your electronic devices may have already tried to drop the hour two weeks ago — some systems haven’t made the adjustment since daylight savings was extended by two weeks last year as part of a change in federal energy policy

With the change of the clock, you should also take the opportunity to change the batteries in your smoke alarms. This year, the International Association of Fire Fighters recommends changing to photoelectric smoke alarms if you still have ionization alarms.

In any case, enjoy the extra hour of sleep.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at [email protected]