Local News

Rain Treats Gap Fire Area with a Soft Touch

Authorities keep a close eye on burn area but storms are weaker than forecast.

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | November 1, 2008 | 11:48 p.m.

With a series of fast-moving weekend storms passing through Santa Barbara County, officials were closely monitoring the Gap Fire burn area Saturday. The rain turned out to be much weaker than expected and crews found little to be alarmed about.

County communications director William Boyer said the county Office of Emergency Services, the Public Works Department and Flood Control District are monitoring creeks and streams, rain gauges and other equipment. The county is also coordinating activities with municipal officials from Goleta and Santa Barbara.

On Saturday, all creeks and streams were well within normal levels and no problems were reported. Nevertheless, residents are urged to remain alert to the possibility of potential flooding in and around the Gap Fire area. Sand bags are available at county Fire Station 14, 320 Los Carneros Road.

The National Weather Service forecast a 60 percent chance of rain overnight Saturday, with the possibility of a thunderstorm. Sunday has a 40 percent chance of showers with a 40 percent chance of rain Monday. Temperatures are expected in the mid-60s with lows in the upper 40s.

The Gap Fire in July denuded more than 9,400 acres of mountainside above Goleta, much of it on Los Padres National Forest land. About 2,500 acres were the target of aerial hydromulching in preparation for the possible flood and mud that could come out of the burn areas. All seven of the Goleta Valley’s watersheds burned in the fire.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at [email protected]

