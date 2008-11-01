Small Business Entrepreneurship Center: Free Business Workshop
By Alan Tratner | November 1, 2008 | 9:28 p.m.
Desiree De La Fuente-Van Baal will lead a free business workshop Wednesday to help budding entrepreneurs and existing business owners with international product development and marketing. The seminar is presented by SCORE-Service Corps of Retired Executives, Small Business Entrepreneurship Center, Inventors Workshop International and Green2Gold incubators.
Reservations are not required for the workshop, which will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Santa Barbara Public Library’s Eastside Branch
, 1100 E. Montecito St. A Q&A session will follow the formal presentation.
The seminar will be followed by a meeting of the Inventors Workshop International’s Santa Barbara region chapter.
For more information, contact Alan Tratner at [email protected] or call 805.879.1729.
Alan Tratner is director of the Small Business Entrepreneurship Center.
