Soccer: Hat Trick No Treat for No. 18 Westmont

Cal Baptist's Lindsey Merrett does it all in a 3-0 victory. The third-seeded Warriors will host Concordia in Tuesday's GSAC tournament.

By Ron Smith | November 1, 2008 | 11:29 p.m.

The 18th-ranked Westmont women’s soccer team had an opportunity to earn the second seed in the Golden State Athletic Conference tournament. To do so, the Warriors (7-7-2, 6-3-1) needed to upset No. 6 California Baptist (14-3-1 overall, 8-1-1 in GSAC play) on Saturday in Riverside. But the Warriors were foiled by their scoreless performance and a hat trick by the Lancers’ Lindsey Merrett and lost, 3-0.

The loss means Westmont will be seeded third and host No. 22 Concordia (7-4-4, 3-3-4), the sixth-seed, in the opening round of tournament play at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Merrett scored her first goal in the 23rd minute off a cross from Giannina Loza. She struck twice in the second half within three minutes. In the 70th minute, she scored on a give-and-go from Diana Ravenda. Then in the 73rd minute, Loza and Ravenda teamed up to get the ball to Merrett, who sent the ball into the net at the far post.

Cal Baptist, which earned the No. 2 seed, will host seventh-seeded Fresno Pacific (8-6-2, 4-6). Despite a 3-1 loss to Vanguard (9-4-3, 4-4-2), No. 3 Azusa Pacific (14-2, 9-1) won the conference regular season championship and the top seed. The Cougars will host eighth-seeded Point Loma Nazarene (10-5-3, 3-4-3). Vanguard will be the No. 5 seed and play at fourth-seeded The Master’s (10-4, 5-5). The semifinals will be played Friday and the championship game is scheduled for Nov. 14.

Ron Smith is Westmont’s sports information director.

