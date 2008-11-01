Soccer: Joyner’s Goal Gives Warriors the Victory

After eighty-four minutes of scoreless soccer, Westmont’s Jake Joyner, a senior from SBCC and Santa Ynez High, scored an unassisted goal to give the Warriors (7-6-2 overall, 4-4-2 in Golden State Athletic Conference play) a 1-0 victory over California Baptist (7-7-3, 3-5-2) in the final regular season game for both squads. The two teams entered the day tied for sixth place.
As a result of the win, Westmont claims the sixth seed in the upcoming GSAC tournament and will play at No. 15 Vanguard (9-5-2, 7-2-1) in the first round Wednesday in Costa Mesa.
Azusa and Vanguard entered the day tied for second, two points in the standings behind No. 7 Concordia (11-5-1, 8-2), which had already finished conference play. Had the Vanguard-Azusa Pacific game ended in a tie, Concordia would have won the GSAC regular season championship.
Second-seeded Concordia will host seventh-seed Biola (8-6-2, 3-5-2) in first-round action and The Master’s (10-2-4, 5-2-3), the No. 4 seed, will host fifth-seeded Fresno Pacific (9-5-1, 5-4-1).
The semifinals of the GSAC tournament will take place Saturday, with the championship game being played Nov. 15.
Ron Smith is Westmont’s sports information director.