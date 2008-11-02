Soccer: No. 13 UCSB Falls to No. 20 UC Irvine, 3-1

After four-game winning streak comes to an end, the Gauchos set their sights on an NCAA attendance record Wednesday.

The UCSB men’s soccer team saw its four-game winning streak end Saturday night at Harder Stadium as No. 20 UC Irvine upset the 13th-ranked Gauchos, 3-1.

UCSB, currently in first place in the Big West Conference, falls to 10-5-2 overall, 5-2-1 in the Big West. Irvine improves to 10-1-6 overall, 3-1-4 in the Big West.

The defeat was the Gauchos’ third of the season at home, the most they’ve suffered at Harder Stadium since the 2000 season.

The lone UCSB goal was scored by freshman Peter McGlynn , the first of his collegiate career. Senior Chris Pontius failed to score, ending his personal-best five-game goal-scoring streak.

McGlynn scored the Gauchos’ lone goal just 5:29 into the match when he received a pass from Pontius from about 35 yards out and fired the ball on frame. The ball hooked into the lower right-hand corner of the net for a 1-0 lead.

The lead didn’t last as Irving Garcia tied the game when he received a cross from Kevin Santora and beat UCSB goalie Kristopher Minton with a shot to the right-hand side.

Less than four minutes later, the Anteaters scored again, this time when Gray Bailey blasted home a shot from 10 yards out after receiving a free kick in the box from Carlos Aguilar.

UCSB could not rally. After leading UCI 6-1 in shots midway through the first half, the Anteaters switched to another gear and outshot the Gauchos 14-8 on the night.

As the Gauchos tried to battle back, Spencer Thompson finished them off when he lofted a ball over Minton’s head on a breakaway, beating the freshman goalie as he came out to challenge the one-on-one. Thompson was left alone as the Gauchos crowded the other side of the field trying to tie the game. Thompson beat Alfonso Motagalvan to the ball and took off toward the net, securing the upset with an insurance goal.

UCSB will play its final regular-season home match Wednesday against Cal Poly. UCSB will attempt to make history by setting the NCAA attendance record. The current regular-season attendance mark is 12,224, set in 1987 when Fresno State hosted San Francisco.

The UCSB Athletics Ticket Office will hold special extended hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for faculty and staff to receive free tickets. All students are encouraged to reserve their spot. Groups of five or more people can get special tickets for just $3 per person.

Click here for tickets, visit the Athletics Ticket Office in the ICA Building or call 805.893.8272.

Matt Hurst is UCSB’s assistant athletics communications director.