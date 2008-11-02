Volleyball: Pacific Posts 3-1 Victory Over UCSB

The win gives the Tigers a sweep of the season series with the Gauchos.

Pacific’s women’s volleyball team picked up its second win of the season over UCSB on Saturday, posting a 3-1 victory in Stockton, 23-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-19.

UCSB falls to 10-12 overall with the loss, 6-5 in Big West Conference play. The Tigers improve to 7-13 overall and 7-4 in conference.

Senior outside hitter Lauren McLaughlin led the Gauchos with a double-double in the loss, tallying 12 kills and 11 digs. Sophomore outside hitter Charlene DeHoog had 11 kills along with two service aces, and junior outside hitter Rebecca Saraceno notched 10 kills and eight digs.

Sophomore setter Dana Vargas led the team with 35 assists and also posted three aces and five kills. Libero Leigh Stephenson , a senior from Nipomo High, led the squad with 13 digs.

The Tigers’ effort was spearheaded by Svenja Engelhardt, who collected 18 kills and a .302 clip (5e, 43att) in the win. Mallori Gibson had a double-double with 11 kills and 10 digs and, Alexa Anderson contributed 14 kills. Shannon Krug collected a team-leading 49 assists and 13 digs for Pacific.

In set one, the Gauchos fought past 10 tied scores and three lead changes on their way to the 25-23 win. The Tigers came back and posted their best clip of the match in set two, hitting .364 collectively to tie the match with a 25-17 win.

The third set more closely resembled the first as the two teams battled through nine ties. The Gauchos displayed their most productive offense of the match, posting 17 kills on 40 attempts with just two errors for a .375 clip. Unfortunately, Pacific took the set with a narrow 25-23 win to capture a 2-1 advantage.

UCSB’s offense sharply declined in the fourth set, as the Gauchos were outhit .356 to .065. The Tigers wrapped up the win with a 25-19 set victory.

The Gauchos return to the Thunderdome for a three-match home stand when they host Long Beach State at 7 p.m. Friday. Click here for tickets, visit the Athletics Ticket Office in the ICA Building or call 805.893.8272.

Lisa Skvarla is UCSB‘s assistant media relations director.