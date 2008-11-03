Free HVAC Training to Help Local Businesses Cut Energy Costs

Local businesses and organizations are invited to attend a free training on package-unit heating, ventilation and air conditioning training from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at Goleta City Hall, 130 Cremona Drive, Unit B. Registration is required.

The course is provided by Southern California Edison through its Customer Technology Application Center and sponsored by the South County Energy Efficiency Partnership.

The class will offer in-depth exposure to the fundamentals of HVAC systems found in residential and small- to medium-sized commercial and industrial facilities. Participants will learn energy-efficiency maintenance and operations concepts, and how package-unit efficiency has improved dramatically in recent years. Using audit worksheets in an in-class exercise, participants will explore package unit replacement economics.

The focus is on package unit system components, controls and applications, and while some previous HVAC system is helpful, the workshop will cover the fundamentals.

The class will be led by David Wylie, a partner at ASW Engineering Management Consultants.

In addition to developing more than 20 college courses that address energy-efficient systems, several of Wylie’s articles have been published in trade magazines, and his book, New Refrigerants for Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Systems, was published in 1996.

The free event is being held primarily for local professionals, and there are limited seats available. Click here to register online. Light snacks and beverages will be provided.