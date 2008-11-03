Golf: SBCC Wins Last WSC Meet; Asaka Sim Named Player of Year

The Santa Barbara City College women’s golf team completed a near-perfect WSC campaign Monday with a nine-stroke victory in WSC Meet No. 9 at Olivas Links Golf Course. The Vaqueros beat Canyons 334-343 in the six-team competition to finish at 44-1, nine games ahead of the Cougars (35-10).

SBCC, which captured eight of the nine WSC meets, already had clinched its fourth WSC title in five years with a win on Sunday.

Sumika Sim shot 80 for the Vaqueros on a cold, windy day to earn medalist honors for the second time this year. Sumika, a senior at UCSB, took this quarter off to play for the Vaqueros. Her sister, Asaka, finished at 81, while Jackie Molstad shot 86 and Jenna Boyle turned in an 87.

Asaka Sim, a freshman from Dos Pueblos High, had the lowest average in the conference (77.0) and was named WSC Player of the Year. Sumika Sim, Molstad and Boyle were first-team All-WSC selections.

“The conditions were tough, and I was surprised at how well the field played,” SBCC coach Chuck Melendez said. “We toughed it out pretty well. Asaka has worked very hard to get where she is. She plays with the Santa Barbara Women’s Club on Wednesdays and has gone to the gym to get physically stronger. She’s very motivated.”

SBCC, the 2006 state champion, has been impressive the past three years in WSC play with records of 45-0, 35-5 and 44-1. That’s a winning percentage of .954 (124-5).

The Vaqueros and Canyons advance to the six-team Southern Cal Regional on Nov. 11-12 at Desert Dunes in Palm Springs. The top two finishers in the 36-hole event will move on to the State Finals at Olivas Links on Nov. 18-19.



WSC No. 9

At par-72 Olivas Links Golf Club

Team scores — SBCC 334, Canyons 343, Bakersfield 344, Glendale 392, Moorpark 395, Citrus (no score).

Medalist — Sumika Sim, SBCC, 80.

Other SBCC scores — Asaka Sim 81, Jackie Molstad 86, Jenna Boyle 87.

Final WSC standings — 1, SBCC 44-1. 2, Canyons 35-10. 3, Bakersfield 20-25. 4, Moorpark 18-27. 5, Glendale 13-32. 6, Citrus 3-42.

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist.