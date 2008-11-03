GOP Plans Election Night Bash

Honorary co-chairs Mary Belle and Tom Snow are among the dignitaries who will be celebrating Election Night at El Paseo Restaurant, 813 Anacapa St., Santa Barbara.

The party, from 6 p.m. to about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, is sponsored by a coalition of nine local GOP groups that includes Women for McCain-Palin of Santa Barbara, Lincoln Club, Montecito Hope Ranch Republican Women’s Club, R.I.T.A, the Santa Barbara Republican Assembly and the Santa Barbara Republican Party.

In addition to the McCain-Palin national ticket, the group will cheer on state and local candidates. Among them are Tony Strickland, who is running against Hannah-Beth Jackson for the state Senate, Greg Gandrud for state Assembly, and Charlotte Ware and Ed Heron for the Santa Barbara school board.

The party is open to Republicans. Admission is $10.

Heather Bryden is a co-chairwoman of Women for McCain-Palin of Santa Barbara.