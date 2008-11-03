GOP Plans Election Night Bash

Honorary co-chairs Mary Belle and Tom Snow are among the dignitaries who will be celebrating Election Night at El Paseo Restaurant, 813 Anacapa St., Santa Barbara.
In addition to the McCain-Palin national ticket, the group will cheer on state and local candidates. Among them are Tony Strickland, who is running against Hannah-Beth Jackson for the state Senate, Greg Gandrud for state Assembly, and Charlotte Ware and Ed Heron for the Santa Barbara school board.
The party is open to Republicans. Admission is $10.
Heather Bryden is a co-chairwoman of Women for McCain-Palin of Santa Barbara.