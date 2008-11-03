Local Columnist Starshine Roshell Plans Soiree to Launch First Book

Award-wining columnist Starshine Roshell will sign copies of her first full-length book at 7 p.m. Dec. 9 at Sullivan Goss: An American Gallery, 7 E. Anapamu St.

The event launches, a collection of 80 columns by one of the South Coast’s most outspoken journalists. As guests indulge in cupcakes from Bella Dolce Bakery, former News-Press editor Jerry Roberts will introduce the author, who will read from her work.

An Erma Bombeck in Carrie Bradshaw’s stilettos, Roshell writes with a smart, stylish, straight-shooting voice, tackling topics from sex and politics to family and culture. Readers say her musings on flossing, strip clubs and the collision of church and state are “refreshing,” “hilarious” and “insightful.”

A star of the recent documentary “Citizen McCaw,” Roshell was a Sunday columnist for the Santa Barbara News-Press for four years before resigning in 2006. Fans followed her to the Independent, where her column runs weekly. She’s also syndicated with the Ventura Star, Roanoke Times and parenting Web sites across the country.

Keep Your Skirt On will be available in local bookstores on Dec. 10, and online at www.KeepYourSkirtOn.com.

Kate Schwab represents Great Books Literary Services.