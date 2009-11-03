Community West Bank Welcomes New Branch Manager

Community West Bank has announced the addition of Yvonne Duarte as vice president and branch manager for its Goleta and Santa Barbara branches.

Duarte has built a solid career in local banking within Ventura and Santa Barbara counties and brings extensive business development and operational experience to Community West Bank.

“Yvonne is committed to community banking,” said Carlyn Smith, senior vice president of operations for Community West Bank. “She understands the needs of the local business community and knows how to deliver on those needs utilizing her 18 years of local banking experience.”

Before joining Community West Bank, Duarte was on the startup team to open a de novo bank in Oxnard. In that role, she assisted in growing deposits to close to $10 million and opened more than 800 new accounts in the first year.

In addition to her professional experience, Duarte is an active member of the community, sitting on many boards and committees, including Big Brothers Big Sisters, United Way and the Financial Literacy Council, among others.

Duarte, who is fluent in Spanish, can be reached in Goleta at 805.683.4944 or in Santa Barbara at 805.962.7420.

— Lynnette Coverly is the vice president of marketing for Community West Bank.