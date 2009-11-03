Foodbank Needs Help Feeding Thousands During Holidays

A Turkey Drive and Holiday Food Drive are under way to serve hungry residents throughout Santa Barbara County

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is working to feed thousands of hungry children, seniors, families and individuals during the 2009 holiday season.

The activities began Monday with a countywide Turkey Drive that runs through Nov. 20. The Foodbank needs turkeys, as well as monetary and nonperishable food donations, before Thanksgiving.

The Foodbank also is holding its Holiday Food Drive, which kicked off Monday and runs through Dec. 31. The Foodbank can provide everything needed to run a food drive — including boxes, barrels, a food drive information kit and a poster listing the needed items — to make it easy for the community to participate at their business, school, church and organization. Look for the bright green food drive barrels at all Albertsons grocery stores throughout Santa Barbara County beginning Dec. 1.

Besides the traditional barrels, residents also will receive a special grocery bag, sponsored by Albertsons Sav-On, and inserted into local newspapers on Dec. 3. The nearly 60,000 grocery bags have all the information needed to support the Foodbank, including its Web site. Also on the Web site, contributors and supporters may purchase food through the virtual food drive, making it even easier to donate.

“Our neighbors go hungry 12 months out of the year, but this time of year, we have a tremendous need for food and money,” Executive Director Erik Talkin said. “Actually all year long. But what people can give now can truly help to brighten their holidays and provide the badly needed help through the winter months.”

Talkin said that the availability of donated nonperishable food products from major manufacturers has decreased in the year along with the traditional food sources.

“For every $1 donated, the Foodbank can distribute $7 of food,” he said. “All turkeys and food donated for the holiday is distributed free of charge to those in need. All donations are greatly appreciated.”

Turkeys, food and other donations can be dropped off from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at either of the Foodbank’s warehouses:

» South County Warehouse, 4554 Hollister Ave. in Santa Barbara; 805.967.5741 x112

» North County Warehouse, 490 W. Foster Road in Santa Maria; 805.937.3422 x109

— Kerry Main Aller is the development and public relations manager for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.