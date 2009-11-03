Lindamood-Bell Presents ‘Homework: Tips for Success’

The Nov. 12 event with consultant Beth Kanne-Casselman is free and open to the public

Lindamood-Bell Learning Processes, an internationally recognized leader in literacy research, remediation and professional development, will host a special guest presentation, “Homework: Tips for Success,” at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 12.

Beth Kanne-Casselman, developmental and educational consultant, is both a psychotherapist and credentialed schoolteacher, and has worked with children of all ages and their families for the past 20 years.

Her unique background — combining family therapy, child development and education — provides a strong foundation for meeting individual, child and family needs and fostering long-term happiness and success through improved homework practices and tips.

The free event is open to the public and will be held at the Lindamood-Bell Santa Barbara Learning Center, 925 De La Vina St. Call 805.564.1854 to RSVP.

— Becca Eliasen is an associate center director for Lindamood-Bell Learning Processes in Santa Barbara.