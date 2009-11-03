New UCSB Police Chief Takes the Helm

Dustin Olson, formerly of the UNLV department, is selected from more than 100 applicants during a nationwide search

A new chief of the UCSB Police Department took up his duties this week.

Dustin Olson, formerly the assistant chief of police at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, was appointed to his UCSB post after a nationwide search. His appointment took effect Monday. He succeeds former Chief Bill Bean, who retired in June after 34 years of service to the UCSB department, the last four years as chief.

“Mr. Olson has a strong commitment to working with our campus and community members to ensure a safe living, learning and working environment for our students, staff, faculty and visitors,” UCSB Chancellor Henry Yang said. “As the assistant chief of police at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, he demonstrated effective leadership in meeting the needs of a diverse campus community. He is highly regarded for his collaborative, community-oriented approach to policing.”

Olson is a graduate of UNLV, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a master’s degree in crisis and emergency management. He also is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and earned a graduate certificate in criminal justice from the University of Virginia.

He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1989 to 1998 as an administrative and personnel chief and received numerous honors and medals for his service, including the National Defense Service Medal and Joint Military Service Member of the Year.

Olson had been with the UNLV department for 10 years, during which time he was twice honored as Police Officer of the Year. In 2007, he received the Annual Award for Administrative Excellence from the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators. He has published several articles in law enforcement journals about community policing, sexual assault prevention programs and campus emergency notification systems.

“I appreciate the opportunity to serve the faculty, staff and students of such a distinguished institution, and to collaborate with the broader community and its police agencies,” Olson said. “I am excited about engaging in the tenets of community policing with the law enforcement professionals of the UCSB Police Department, which has a distinguished history and record of accomplishment, and I look forward to leading the department as we work to meet the current public safety needs of our community and prepare for the challenges of the future.”

Associate Vice Chancellor Ron Cortez, who chaired the search advisory committee for the new chief, said more than 100 applicants from across the country had sought the post.

“I am very excited that Mr. Olson was chosen,” he said. “The search committee was particularly impressed by his experience, educational background, and his tremendous reputation for working with and bringing consensus among faculty, staff and students, while at the same time maintaining the authority and reputation of the police department.”

Yang noted his appreciation for the work of the UCSB Police Department and its leadership. “On behalf of our campus, I would like to take this opportunity to again express our heartfelt appreciation to former Chief of Police Bill Bean for his 34 years of devoted leadership and service. We also thank Capt. Mike Foster for so ably stepping in as acting chief of police during the transition period.”