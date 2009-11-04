House, White, Hotchkiss and Self Pull Ahead of the Pack in City Council Race

Michael Self, who came in fourth, will finish out Mayor-elect Helene Schneider's term; the other three are elected to four-year terms

Tuesday’s ballots made a big difference for Santa Barbara City Council candidates. The third- and fourth-place winners changed between semi-official and official results, leaving Michael Self with the rest of Mayor-elect Helene Schneider’s term.

Incumbent Grant House held onto his seat by pulling in the most votes — 8,806 — of the 13 candidates.

Planning commissioner Bendy White came in as the second-largest vote-getter, with 8,112, and Frank Hotchkiss finished at third with 6,803, leaving Self, who received 6,788 votes, with two years of Schneider’s current term. She’ll have to run again in 2011, while the other three candidates have four-year terms.

Self and Hotchkiss were heavily endorsed on the Preserve Our Santa Barbara slate, financed by Texas developer and deep-pocketed campaign contributor Randall Van Wolfswinkel. White, Self and Hotchkiss all openly support the controversial Measure B, which was created to lower building-height limits by amending the city charter. Voters rejected the initiative Tuesday.

The rest of the council candidates ranked in the following order: Dianne Channing, with 6,061 votes; David Pritchett, 5,113; Cathie McCammon, 3,532; John Thyne, 3,361; Justin Tevis, 2,475; Cruzito Cruz, 1,890; John Gibbs, 1,861; Lane Anderson, 1,286; and Bonnie Raisin, 839.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .