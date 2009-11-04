Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 8:53 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 

Voters Say No to Measure B

Santa Barbara's controversial building-heights initiative is defeated, but the city's other three measures — C, D and E — win easy approval

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | updated logo | November 4, 2009 | 4:11 a.m.

Measure B, Santa Barbara’s controversial initiative to lower building heights, was rejected by voters Tuesday, losing by 1,666 votes after falling into a dead heat earlier in the evening.

Bill Mahan, a proponent of Measure B and chairman of Save El Pueblo Viejo, said both sides of the debate should work together in the future.

The initiative garnered 12,009 no votes to 10,343 yes votes.

Many opponents of the measure have said it left out too much, and Mahan said some voters may have found it “simplistic.”

He said the nearly even support for each side proves that the problem of building size needs to be talked about.

The election of pro-Measure B candidates Frank Hotchkiss, Michael Self and Bendy White to the City Council and Dale Francisco’s continued presence will help further discussion of the issue, he said.

“We’ve got four votes to do all of the other things to control the size of buildings like setbacks, open space and smaller units,” Mahan said.

The reconstruction of damaged structures had been a hot topic among both sides, since current city ordinances limit reconstruction of nonresidential structures to current ordinances. If more than 75 percent of a building taller than the 40- to 45-foot limit is destroyed, it would have to be rebuilt to the shorter, current standards.

Voters approved the other three measures on the ballot, which received less attention in the past few months. Measure C will combine the Board of Park Commissioners with the Recreation Commission to form a new Parks and Recreation Commission. Measure D will increase the Harbor Commission from five to seven members. Measure E will reduce the Architectural Board of Review from nine to seven members.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 