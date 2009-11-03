Santa Barbara Police Log: 11 Drivers Arrested for Suspicion of DUI

During the greater Halloween weekend, Thursday through Monday, Santa Barbara police arrested 11 drivers for suspicion of DUI.

» At 11:50 p.m. Thursday, an officer who works drinking driver enforcement was parked in the 1000 block of Cliff Drive, talking with a guest who was leaving a nearby party. Another party guest, a 19-year-old male, drove away from the curb in his 2006 Dodge Charger so rapidly that his wheels lost traction. The officer followed as the man drove down Cliff Drive at 55 mph in a 40 mph zone, then 45 mph in a 25 mph zone. The officer stopped the driver at 500 Cliff and arrested him for DUI. There were three passengers in the vehicle.

» At 3 a.m. Friday, an officer stopped a 25-year-old male in a Toyota Scion after he committed a right-of-way violation at 600 Anacapa St. He was arrested for DUI.

» At 5:40 a.m. Friday, a citizen reported an erratic driver traveling north on Bath Street from Arrellaga Street. Moments later, another caller reported that the Toyota pickup truck had crashed through a large hedge and fence at the corner of Bath and Mission streets. An officer arrested the driver, a 31-year-old male, for DUI, violation of probation stemming from a prior DUI conviction, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

» At 12:30 a.m. Saturday, an officer stopped a 28-year-old male in his 2003 Nissan Murano in the 600 block of Santa Barbara Street for driving the wrong way down a one-way street. The driver was arrested for DUI. There was one passenger in the vehicle.

» At 8:30 p.m. Saturday, an officer stopped a 40-year-old woman in her 2004 Toyota pickup truck on East Yanonali Street for weaving. She was arrested for DUI.

» At 11:40 p.m. Saturday, an officer stopped a 30-year-old male in his Ford Taurus in the 1300 block of Castillo Street for swerving several times into the bicycle lane. The driver was arrested for DUI.

» At 12:25 a.m. Sunday, an officer stopped a 46-year-old male in his 1995 Ford Bronco on West Figueroa Street because the tail lights and brake light were not functioning. The driver was arrested for DUI.

» At 12:30 a.m. Sunday, an officer stopped a 29-year-old male in his Audi at 300 W. Haley St. for improper turning movements. The driver was arrested for DUI and probation violation stemming from a prior DUI conviction.

» At 1:35 a.m. Sunday, an officer stopped a 32-year-old woman in her 2007 Honda Civic for running a red light at Cliff Drive and Meigs Road and for speeding. She was arrested for DUI.

» At 3:30 a.m. Sunday, a citizen called to report following an erratic driver in the downtown area. The vehicle was running red lights and driving without lights on. An officer located the Chrysler 300 and stopped it on West Gutierrez Street. The driver, a 22-year-old male, was arrested for DUI. There were three passengers in the vehicle.

» At 1:35 a.m. Monday, an officer stopped a 27-year-old male in a Toyota Camry at 2300 Cliff Drive for twice swerving over the double yellow line. As the Toyota was pulling over, the tires scraped hard against the sidewalk. The car made a slow U-turn, pulled over again, and again the tires scraped hard against the sidewalk. The man was arrested for DUI and being an unlicensed driver. The owner of the vehicle was the passenger; she let the male drive because she had had too much to drink.

The Santa Barbara Police Department continues to make DUI enforcement a top priority. Residents and guests to the city are urged to be responsible, and not drink and drive.

— Paul McCaffrey is a lieutenant with the Santa Barbara Police Department.