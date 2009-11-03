Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 9:09 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Affiliates to Explore Energy Production, Conservation and Efficiency

The Science Lite lecture series will begin Nov. 12 with professor John Bowers of the Institute for Energy Efficiency

By UCSB | November 3, 2009 | 2:04 p.m.

A new Science Lite lecture series presented by the UCSB Affiliates will explore various aspects of energy, including production, conservation and efficiency.

John Bowers, professor of electrical and computer engineering and director of the university’s Institute for Energy Efficiency, will present the first lecture on Nov. 12. Chris Van de Walle, professor of materials, will follow on Nov. 19, and the series will conclude with a talk by research physicist Mel Manalis on Dec. 10.

The lectures, which begin at 7:30 p.m., will be at First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 21 E. Constance Ave. A reception at 7 p.m. will precede each lecture. Admission is $8 for UCSB Affiliates and Chancellor Council members, and $10 for all others. Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling the Office of Community Relations at 805.893.4388.

Bowers, who holds the Fred Kavli Chair in Nanotechnology, will give a talk titled “Increasing Energy Efficiency: Waste Heat Recovery Using Novel Thermoelectrics.” Thermoelectrics refers to the means by which thermal energy can be converted into electrical energy, or electrical energy can be used to move heat. Bowers will discuss the research being conducted by groups within the Institute for Energy Efficiency, as well as his own work on thermoelectrics.

Van de Walle, who is affiliated with the unversity’s Center for Energy Efficient Materials, Solid State Lighting and Energy Center, and Materials Research Laboratory, will continue the series with a talk on “The Solid State Lighting Revolution.” He will discuss the development of light-emitting diode (LED)-based solid-state lighting technology, and how research at UCSB is at the forefront of these breakthroughs.

Manalis, who is also a lecturer in the university’s Environmental Studies Program, will bring the series to a close with a talk titled “Energy Sources and Climate: Thinking Outside the Box.” He will discuss renewable and nonrenewable energy sources, carbon sequestering, and climate as it relates to carbon and noncarbon coal.

Click here for more information about the Science Lite series.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 