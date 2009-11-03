UCSB Affiliates to Explore Energy Production, Conservation and Efficiency

A new Science Lite lecture series presented by the UCSB Affiliates will explore various aspects of energy, including production, conservation and efficiency.

John Bowers, professor of electrical and computer engineering and director of the university’s Institute for Energy Efficiency, will present the first lecture on Nov. 12. Chris Van de Walle, professor of materials, will follow on Nov. 19, and the series will conclude with a talk by research physicist Mel Manalis on Dec. 10.

The lectures, which begin at 7:30 p.m., will be at First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 21 E. Constance Ave. A reception at 7 p.m. will precede each lecture. Admission is $8 for UCSB Affiliates and Chancellor Council members, and $10 for all others. Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling the Office of Community Relations at 805.893.4388.

Bowers, who holds the Fred Kavli Chair in Nanotechnology, will give a talk titled “Increasing Energy Efficiency: Waste Heat Recovery Using Novel Thermoelectrics.” Thermoelectrics refers to the means by which thermal energy can be converted into electrical energy, or electrical energy can be used to move heat. Bowers will discuss the research being conducted by groups within the Institute for Energy Efficiency, as well as his own work on thermoelectrics.

Van de Walle, who is affiliated with the unversity’s Center for Energy Efficient Materials, Solid State Lighting and Energy Center, and Materials Research Laboratory, will continue the series with a talk on “The Solid State Lighting Revolution.” He will discuss the development of light-emitting diode (LED)-based solid-state lighting technology, and how research at UCSB is at the forefront of these breakthroughs.

Manalis, who is also a lecturer in the university’s Environmental Studies Program, will bring the series to a close with a talk titled “Energy Sources and Climate: Thinking Outside the Box.” He will discuss renewable and nonrenewable energy sources, carbon sequestering, and climate as it relates to carbon and noncarbon coal.

Click here for more information about the Science Lite series.